NEGAUNEE Mich. (WJMN) – Due to recent repairs and maintenance occurring on the storage tank and other water projects in the City of Negaunee, the Negaunee/Ishpeming Water Authority is requesting city’s residents and businesses to conserve water from July 28, 2023, to July 30, 2023.

During this weekend, the two cities have multiple events being held. The U.P. Firefighter’s Tournament in Negaunee, and St. Rocco/St. Anthony Society’s Italian Fest will be held in Ishpeming.

Negaunee/Ishpeming Water Authority is operating both cities as one system currently, using Ishpeming’s tank as storage and fire prevention, while Negaunee’s tank is down for maintenance. Negaunee/Ishpeming Water Authority says conserving water will aid in helping limit the stresses put on the temporary system.

Anyone with questions is asked to call Jake Forchini, the water plant manager for Negaunee/Ishpeming Water Authority at (906) 486-8399.