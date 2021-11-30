Negaunee claims victory over Ishpeming in ‘Fight to Fill the Blood Bank’ competition

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Earlier this month, the cities of Ishpeming and Negaunee went head-to-head for their inaugural ‘Fight to Fill the Blood Bank’ competition to help encourage the community to donate blood to the U.P. Regional Blood Center…and the numbers are in.

A trophy ceremony was held Tuesday morning at the Negaunee High School where the winner received its prize. Ishpeming drew 24 pints of blood and Negaunee drew 53 pints, totaling 77 pints. Each pint of blood represents a saving capacity of three lives or a total of 231 lives saved due to this event.

“We definitely don’t really care about a trophy, we don’t really care about the win,” said Nate Heffron, Negaunee City Manager. “It was about the idea of raising awareness and getting folks to come out and donate blood to our area. With the shortage that we know of and the shortage that is always out there, who’s going to donate that blood? And the [answer] is we’re the only ones who can.”

Negaunee High School’s National Honor Society helped bring Negaunee to victory.

“Alyssa [Hill] and I were tasked with leading the blood drive and organizing it throughout the school and community to raise support and get as much blood as we could to beat Ishpeming,” said Josephine Thomson, chairman of the blood drive.

Both city managers of Ishpeming and Negaunee have pledged to hold this event annually. Although Negaunee technically won the battle, Ishpeming City Manager Craig Cugini says the community really won.

“I think Nate and I will have to sit down and talk and generate a little bit of a framework,” said Cugini. “We’ll probably invite other communities to participate as well because it’s all about the county, it’s all about the U.P. It’s a regional event. And while Nate and I kind of sparked this to start, I am sure it’ll be able to grow.”

The U.P. Regional Blood Center is currently experiencing a critical need for O Positive, A Negative, O Negative, and B Negative blood types. To learn more on how to donate blood, you can visit www.mgh.org/blood.

Latest stories