NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – The City of Negaunee is planning on developing and enhancing the downtown area throughout this year and into next year.

The Downtown Enhancement Project is a plan to enhance the area through building parks and social areas, and creating a more walkable downtown for the community. The city has been asking for the community’s input throughout the planning process.

“We’ve been able to talk with different groups to get better ideas, kind of being more concise in our plans, making sure that we’re not causing issues down the road for other people,” said Nate Heffron, the City Manager of the City of Negaunee. “So far we haven’t really had anybody come out upset to the extent where they don’t want to see something happening. I think most people understand that something needs to happen in Downtown Negaunee for it to survive, to attract new businesses, and to continue on our path of moving forward.”

The project was explained using maps, sketches, and other detailed images to help the board members and community members visualize the plans.

“So our next steps are we’re going to be going to the Negaunee Planning Commission,” said Heffron. “Go through a process there that we are legally obligated to go through, get some more information from the public, and then lastly, we’re going to be going to the Negaunee City Council May 1st for final approval of the entire project with some award bids going out.”

For more information on the plans or to stay updated on construction times and the projects development, you can find the City of Negaunee’s Facebook page here, and their website here.