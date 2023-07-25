NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – The 128th Annual U.P. Volunteer Firefighters Tournament is this weekend.

The Negaunee Firefighters Association/Negaunee Fire Department is excited to host this year’s festivities, as it’s been since the 1960s since they last hosted the event. The public is invited to watch over 30 fire departments from across the U.P. and northern Wisconsin compete against each other in various races, participate in multiple parades, and celebrate each other’s service at the Fireman’s Ball.

“It’s just for departments to go out and have some fun, you know, it’s not just about the seriousness of firefighting and saving lives,” said Capt. Brian Kurin. “We like to get together and have fun and have that camaraderie. This year we added something new where we’re doing a couple education classes early on Friday during the tournaments so guys that want to learn about a few things can come and enjoy those classes, too.”

The tournament is July 28-30. On Friday there will be a dress parade, a street dance, and shirt tail parade. Saturday will offer a breakfast by the Elks Lodge of Negaunee, competitive races between departments, kid activities and water games as well as the Fireman’s Ball and Award Ceremony. Sunday will have breakfast offered again by the Elks Lodge, a commercial parade, and an overall awards ceremony. Events will be held at the Negaunee Ice Arena.

More information can be found on Negaunee Firefighters Association’s Facebook page.