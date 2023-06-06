NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Honor Credit Union partnered with Negaunee High School to bring art to the Jackson Mine Park.

Several art students at Negaunee High School along with the art teacher created art that represents Negaunee to be showcased in the park.

“Well, I think it’s a great opportunity to showcase their talents,” said Kim Shefchik, the Art Teacher at Negaunee High School. “Their talents are broad and diverse. Also, to create art that is going to be meaningful to the community. We have artwork that pays tribute to the fire department, to the Native Americans from the area, to the mining heritage. There’s so much that kind of reflects the culture here in Negaunee. Art is all about speaking about the time and place that we’re in and this is exactly where we’re at, in Negaunee. I mean, we have so much diversity and different things going on, things to be proud of and the students have showcased that in their artwork.”

The murals celebrate Negaunee through the eyes of the students and teachers.

“I drew one completely, I did the Negaunee Fire Department 150 years,” said Danielle Saynor, an Art Student at Negaunee High School. “It helps represent the fire department and time that they spent serving the community.”

The murals are on display at Jackson Mine Park in Negaunee.