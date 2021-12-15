NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Negaunee High School’s Environmental Science Class was awarded a $2,000 grant to bring more local food into the lunchroom.

Students met with farmers and food service to better understand their local food system, then designed a project to provide hydroponic greens to school lunches. Stuents will work with farmers and food service to provide education and information to their school community on locally sourced food purchased through the 10 Cents a Meal program through the UP Food Exchange.

“This project was very important to us because we are creating an example of how other schools can

incorporate locally grown foods into school lunches,” said Hunter Mikkola.

“This project has made us better problem solvers and allowed us to explore many opportunities we would not have otherwise without the funding from MSU,” said Annabelle Beebe.

The major goal of the project is to produce and purchase more local foods to serve in schools.

Project partners on this USDA Food and Agriculture Service Learning Program grant include Michigan

State University Department of Community Sustainability, Michigan State University Upper Peninsula

Research and Extension Center, Negaunee Public Schools, Marquette Alger RESA, Little Parsley Farm, and

Chartwells.