Negaunee Male Chorus rings in the holiday season with annual Christmas concert, December 4

NEGAUNEE AND ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Negaunee Male Chorus has been busy at work to get ready for their annual Christmas concert on Saturday, December 4.

“Our chorus is.. our people come from all walks of life,” said Brett Argall, Negaunee Male Chorus member. “We have about 40 to 45 members in the chorus. Ishpeming, Negaunee.. we have people from Marquette, all the way out to Republic.”

This chorus has been bringing voices together in Marquette County since 1930.

“We were planning on having our 90th last year,” said Argall. “COVID kind of nipped that in the bud. We’re excited to get back to singing.”

On Saturday December 4, the Negaunee Male Chorus is back to entertaining the community with it’s Christmas concert at 7:00 p.m. in the Peterson Auditorium at Ishpeming High School.

“There’s a lot of different pieces from classics to really difficult pieces that really embody the spirit of Christmas,” said Argall.

Tickets are available at Ace Hardware and TruNorth Credit Union in Ishpeming, as well as Super One Foods and Smarty’s Saloon in Negaunee.

Prices:

General Admission: $10

Ages 5 – 10: $5

Under 5: Free