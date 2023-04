NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – At around 10:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Michigan State Police Troopers were dispatched to a first aid incident at Superior Auto Parts in Negaunee Twp. The incident involved an employee who sustained serious injuries at the location.

MSP says further investigation revealed that the employee was injured in a workshop accident.

The 57-year-old Negaunee resident was transported to UPHS-Marquette, where he passed away from his injuries.