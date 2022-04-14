NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – The city of Negaunee is moving forward with its plans to develop the Jackson Mine Park Playground.

Last month, the city of Negaunee launched its Jackson Mine Park Playground Placemaking Campaign with the goal of raising $50,000 by May 22. As of April 14, almost $52,000 has already been raised.

“So a couple of weeks ago, we launched a Patronicity campaign to raise an additional $50,000 to expand the already approved park where we got a $127,000 grant from the DNR,” said Negaunee City Manager Nate Heffron. “The goal was to make it bigger and better kind of add new features to it. It came to light that we had a new funding opportunity through Patronicity to make this happen.

“We had incredible support from the community, we still have 30 days for this campaign to come to conclusion, but we were able to raise the $50,000 from businesses, individuals, and social clubs within the city of Negaunee and other folks around the country and other folks in other communities around us. I would probably say in record time of 25 days or so. It’s quite amazing. It shows the type of people Negaunee has in it and they are supporting our parks. “

The project will win a matching grant of $50,000 through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s (MEDC) Public Spaces Community Places program. The new playground will be located between the Negaunee Senior Center and the Jim Thomas Pavilion.

“You’ll see some of the general features you see at most playgrounds: swings, slides, and things of that nature. It’s important to understand that the playground is ADA compliant which makes it inclusive. There are also other elements that are mixed within the park system itself. Some of the play structures and other features are there that help with sensory development with children and inclusion,” said Heffron.

This playground location will offer a playspace within walking distance of Negaunee’s historic downtown and will allow residents in this vicinity a walkable option for a playspace. This location will also provide visitors to downtown, the Iron Ore Heritage Trail, and the Jackson Mine Park with a new and inclusive playscape.

A community build for the playground will be held in the next couple of months. Heffron expects the project to be finished sometime this summer.

Donations are still be accepted through the Patronicity campaign page, however, any funds raised past the $50,000 will not be matched by MEDC.

