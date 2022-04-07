NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – The City of Negaunee is requesting all residents to conserve water until 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, following a water leak discovered late Wednesday night.

The incident has been isolated and crews have been working to repair the issue, according to a post from the city. The water is safe to consume, but the city says some residents closest to the leak in the area of Lincoln Street may experience some water discoloration.

Residents experiencing discoloration are recommended to run their water for several minutes or until the discoloration has cleared. The discoloration is caused by the sudden increase of water traveling through the water main mixing with sediments found in the main.

The city is requesting residents conserve water by not washing dishes or cycling their dishwasher, not washing laundry, not taking lengthy showers, and avoiding other activities that use high amounts of water.

More information is expected to be released later this afternoon. Local 3 will update the story as we receive more information.