NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – The city of Negaunee has applied for a $3.683 million dollar grant with the U.S. Economic Development Administration for the construction of a new campground and ORV/snowmobile trailhead.

A new program offered under the American Rescue Plan Act provides opportunities for communities like Negaunee to apply for grants under the Competitive Outdoor Recreation Tourism Grant program.

“Our hope is with this grant is that we can spawn an increase in recreational activities in the city of Negaunee,” said Negaunee City Manager Nate Heffron. “Not just for the residents that are here but people in the Upper Peninsula and people throughout the state and outside of the state. We’re trying to create a new economy here that could help supplement and eventually replace the mining industry down the road.”

The campground will be located off of County Road 480, within the city limits of Negaunee. It will sit on roughly 12.1 acres of land and is designed to host 71-sites that will have both electrical and water hookups. Additionally, a campground office, restrooms, showers, and sewer dump station will be constructed.

An economic impact study was performed by the Lake Superior Community Partnership (LSCP) in preparation for the grant. The study finds that a total of 58.65 jobs is expected to be associated with the opening and development of a campground with a 100% capacity from May to October.

The study also finds that the campground could realize gross sales of $653,200 a year, at 100% capacity, for 71 modern campsites, at a rate of $50 per night. Even at 50% capacity, the campground could gross $326,600 per year.

“We have to keep moving forward because if we don’t we’re just going to continue to wither away on the vine. Many communities across this country have done that, they have not moved forward they’ve not been able to innovate they’ve not been able to reinvest. They haven’t been able to do much of anything. We have to start thinking about the future and what that future is going to be. We can’t wait until the last scoop of ore is taken out of the ground. We have to start now and start building that future before it’s too late,” said Heffron.

The city of Negaunee’s campground plans includes 71 sites.

Once the campground is constructed, funds for the campground will be used to help operate and reinvest in the facility. It is estimated that the campground will cost $50,000 to $60,000 a year to operate.

The trailhead will be located off of Rail Street adjacent to the Negaunee Ice Arena on approximately 4.7 acres. It will be constructed similar to Michigan DNR snowmobile and ORV trailheads. The site will include a primitive restroom, a lighted parking lot, a picnic area, and some protection zones for historic foundations and cultural sites. The trailhead in all can host 25 or more parking sites for trucks and trailers.

The two parcels where both the campground and trailhead would be located are owned by the Iron Ore Heritage Recreation Authority. Recently both entities have signed a 99-year lease on these lands.

“We are happy to be working with the city, we believe it will bring in more users, provide amenities for existing users, and provide additional awareness of the trail system,” Carol Fulsher, Administrator of the Iron Ore Heritage Trail said.

If successful in obtaining the grant the city will have to invest 20% of the total cost of the project which equals $920,800. The city hopes to begin construction in 2023.

Latest stories