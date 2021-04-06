Negaunee Troopers investigating breaking and entering of Republic Business

K.I. SAWYER, Mich (WJMN) - On Saturday, families gathered at 906 Community Church in K.I. Sawyer to get in the Easter spirit. One of the greatest joys of being a kid during Easter time is an Easter egg hunt and Lucy Davis was no exception to that on Saturday. Along with an egg hunt, the event also provided cupcake decorating, prizes, free lunch, and lots of very happy kids. Those smiles like Lucy's wouldn't be possible if it weren't for people like Ryan Lipinksi.

"I do a lot of programs through the community, I try to put on something at least once a month to give these kids here and in the surrounding areas something to do," Ryan Lipinski, the organizer of the event said. "They don't have a lot of access to come to Marquette so bringing events here to the neighborhood directly means that the kids can actually walk to the events, be in the same neighborhood, play with the same kids."