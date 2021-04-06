Negaunee Troopers investigating breaking and entering of Republic Business

REPUBLIC, Mich. (WJMN) – In the early morning hours of April 1 a breaking and entering incident occurred at Peter’s True Value in South Republic.
The suspect(s) stole several items including tobacco and alcohol. Evidence technicians from MSP were able to obtain several prints and DNA samples from the team. The owner of Peter’s True Value is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. If you have any information regarding this incident please contact the MSP Negaunee Post at (906)-475-9922.
