NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN ) – Thursday marked the first-ever Iron Tunes in Downtown Negaunee. The Downtown Development Authority of Negaunee put together an event with live music, a bean bag tournament and a strong sense of community. The night started off with some soft acoustic music and ended with a classic rock band. The event organizer, Haley Thomas, says she wanted to bring the community closer and thought the best way was through music.

“Negaunee is one of the most special places in the world,” said Thomas, a board member of the DDA. “You know? When one rises in this place we all rise. And so I wanted to bring something, the DDA Board, wanted to bring something to downtown Negaunee where everyone is able to enjoy it. And to see people out on the streets, and in the sunshine, and just having a good time, and conversing, and just out enjoying the community that we all love.”

If you missed today’s Iron Tunes, don’t worry! The DDA is planning on holding one almost every Thursday throughout the summer.

If you want to sign up to play music, play in the bean bag tournament or just want to know more, you can find their website here.