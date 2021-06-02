New exhibit is causing quite the ‘buzz’ at the Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A new exhibit has buzzed into the Upper Peninsula’s Children’s museum. After taking over as exhibit designer around a year ago, Carie Koscielny, knew the benefits a live bee exhibit could offer to the museum. Koscielny, who has been a beekeeper for the past four years, says she wanted to create an exhibit where kids could learn about bees in a fun and playful way.

“There is a screen display, everything on the wall is meant to entertain and invoke that curiosity for the children,” Koscielny said. “We have a life cycle that is handmade by another local artist who I reached out to through northern, and she’s absolutely excellent and made these little life cycles for me and I built the enclosure for it.”

The exhibit offers a wide variety of ‘bee’-tastic interactive elements for people of all ages to enjoy and to learn a thing for two.

“What we want to do at the museum here is an educational play,” Koscielny said. “That imaginative play is what we want to inspire like we have, for example, we have little wings that kids can put on and pretend to be a bee, and that’s where I really see exhibits coming to life is when the kids can get into something and play, but also the learning.”

The bees were donated to the museum by the Superior Beekeeping club. Joel Lantz, a beekeeper with the club says the addition of the bees can bring a lot of benefits to the museum-goers.

“It’s so important for kids to get a feel for nature in general,” Lantz said. “Bee’s being a central part that’s really not recognized that much. That’s why it’s important to expose them to things like this, so that they will see that interconnection of all things in nature and not just be afraid of things, but understand how important they are.”

The exhibit teaches a variety of topics related to bees such as their life cycle, communication styles between the insects, what humans can do to keep bees safe, and more.

You can check out the bee’s for yourself at the U.P. Children’s Museum Monday – Saturday, 10 am until 5 pm.

For more information about the Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum click here