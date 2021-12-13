MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) – Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore will begin charging an entrance fee beginning March 1, 2022; Camping and lighthouse tour fees will increase on January 1, 2022.

Adding an entrance fee and increasing fees for camping and lighthouse tours were proposed earlier this year and presented to the public for review and comment. Public comments collected on a park website were generally positive according to a PRNL news release. People supported using collected fees for park improvements directly related to visitor enjoyment, access and health and safety, which is required by policy and law.

“The new fee will provide much-needed funding for park improvements,” National Lakeshore Superintendent David Horne said. “We were very thankful for the support we received during the public comment period.”

Basic park operations are funded by direct appropriations from Congress but recreation fees are used to support ongoing maintenance of park facilities and new projects that directly enhance the visitor experience. Some projects may include improving trails, campground facilities, visitor centers, monitoring park resources and developing the area for future public use in addition to funding seasonal work positions.

PRNL maintains 63 front-country campsites, 14 backcountry camping areas, more than a dozen historic structures, 100 miles of trails, as well as roads, parking lots, restrooms, water systems, bridges and 86 park buildings. The new entrance fee will phase in over a three-year period.

Phase 1, effective March 1, 2022

$5 per person walk, bicycle or boat in (good for 7 continuous days)

$10 seven-day motorcycle pass

$10 seven-day vehicle pass

$20 Pictured Rocks Annual Pass

Phase 2, effective January 1, 2023

$10 per person walk, bicycle or boat in (good for 7 continuous days)

$15 seven-day motorcycle pass

$20 seven-day vehicle pass

$30 Pictured Rocks Annual Pass

Phase 3, effective January 1, 2024

$15 per person walk, bicycle or boat in (good for 7 continuous days)

$20 seven-day motorcycle pass

$25 seven-day vehicle pass

$45 Pictured Rocks Annual Pass

A vehicle pass covers the entrance fee for everyone in a personal vehicle. Children 15 years old and younger are admitted free.

Commercial tour fee, effective January 1, 2023

Sedan (1-6 people): $25 + per person rate

Van (7-15 people): $40

Mini-bus (16-25 people): $40

Motor Coach (26+ people): $100

Changes effective January 1, 2022

Campground fees at Little Beaver Lake, Twelvemile Beach, and Hurricane River Campgrounds: $20-$25 per night per site

Au Sable Lighthouse tours: $5 per person

Other passes are available that admit access to more than 2,000 federal parks and lands including national forests and wildlife refuges. You can learn more about passes on the National Park Service website.