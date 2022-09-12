MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette’s roll out of new recycling carts began on Monday. All this week, The City of Marquette Department of Public Works will be delivering, at no cost to the individual, more than 6,000 new carts to residential customers across the city.

Residents who wish to recycle must now use the 64-gallon blue carts, instead of the 18-gallon, open top green bins, that have been used until Monday. The hope is to increase the rate of recycling, which stands at 50% currently.

Superintendent of Public Works, Scott Cambensy believes that with larger capacity and the benefit of wheels, the new carts will be more convenient to use and translate into a greater rate of recycling.

“Those bins, they were great for getting the program going, but they come with certain issues,” said Cambensy. “I mean, they were smaller so you couldn’t fit as much in there and the open top so they were open to the weather.”

Other improvements for the future include doing away with Marquette’s green garbage bags in favor of stickers that can be used with any trash bag, and the availability of 64 or 96-gallon carts that can be used for trash.

All of the recycling carts are expected to be fully distributed by Friday.