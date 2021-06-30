New shop brings Love and Bicycles to downtown Negaunee

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – A new shop is bringing Love and Bicycles to downtown historic Negaunee.

Owner Blake Becker and his family recently moved back to the area from Tennessee to pursue their passion: bikes. The shop is located conveniently right across from the Iron Ore Heritage Trail.

“There’s so much going on in Negaunee, it’s really making a resurgence from years past and we’re just really excited to get on the ground floor of that. Nothing but good over here,” said Becker.

Becker provides full services on bicycles of every kind. He said they pride themselves on selling bikes specifically designed to ride on the Iron Ore Heritage Trail while also providing affordable bikes for the whole family.

“One of our main lines in here is Detroit Bikes. We’re really proud and honored to have this line in Love and Bicycles. Detroit is a brand made in Michigan. The raw materials that build these bikes come right out of the mines in our backyards. So we have a really unique story to tell here. The other focus of our shop is accessible cycling in the form of refurbishing and selling used bikes.”

Love and Bicycles, it’s right in the name. Although the shop specializes in bikes, they also want to bring love and positivity to their community.

“So the name’s definitely on purpose. And what it is is we just put care, attention and love into everything we do first. Then we allow everything else behind that to fall into place. I just hope we can continue to just foster the enjoyment and love of bicycling in throughout Marquette County.”

Love and Bicycles is open Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 4. p.m.

To learn more, you can visit Love and Bicycles website and Facebook page.

