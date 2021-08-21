New storage facility opens in Negaunee

North Central UP

by: Denise Craig

Posted: / Updated:

The Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of W.I.N. Storage with a Ribbon Cutting Friday morning. Pictured, left to right, are: Ayla, Arya and Nora Reichel. Back row: Kristin Knapp, Tracy Magnuson, Angela Hentkowski, Nate Heffron, Bob Hendrickson, Diana Sundberg, Ryan Reichel, Andrea Jackson, and Tia Rodda. (Photo Courtesy Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce)

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – West End residents now have a new storage option with the opening of W.I.N. Storage in Negaunee. The Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated the occasion with a Ribbon Cutting on Friday morning.

According to owner, Ryan Reichel, W.I.N. Storage offers 24-hour access, digital video surveillance, online bill payments, drive-up access and onsite security. W.I.N.

There is currently a waitlist for units; however, Reichel said prospective renters should sign up, “as storage units are month-to-month and have frequent turnover.” To find out more and to get on the waitlist visit winstorageunits.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

Trending Stories