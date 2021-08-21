New storage facility opens in Negaunee

The Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of W.I.N. Storage with a Ribbon Cutting Friday morning. Pictured, left to right, are: Ayla, Arya and Nora Reichel. Back row: Kristin Knapp, Tracy Magnuson, Angela Hentkowski, Nate Heffron, Bob Hendrickson, Diana Sundberg, Ryan Reichel, Andrea Jackson, and Tia Rodda. (Photo Courtesy Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce)

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – West End residents now have a new storage option with the opening of W.I.N. Storage in Negaunee. The Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated the occasion with a Ribbon Cutting on Friday morning.

According to owner, Ryan Reichel, W.I.N. Storage offers 24-hour access, digital video surveillance, online bill payments, drive-up access and onsite security. W.I.N.

There is currently a waitlist for units; however, Reichel said prospective renters should sign up, “as storage units are month-to-month and have frequent turnover.” To find out more and to get on the waitlist visit winstorageunits.com.