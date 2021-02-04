NICE Community School District to host lantern snowshoe walk

WESTWOOD, Mich. (WJMN) – On Saturday, February 6 NICE community schools will host a lantern-lit snowshoe walk at Westwood High School.

Participants should pre-register for the event so they can be given a time-slot to ensure social distancing during the event. The family-friendly trail starts at the tennis courts and follows a student-built trail. The trail is two miles long and takes around an hour to complete but shorter loops are available.

The cost of the event is a $10 donation per person with a $25 family cap and can be sent ahead of time to Aspen Ridge School or brought the day of. Proceeds will benefit the trail building class.

NICE community schools will have some pairs of snowshoes for people without their own. Participants must bring a mask and follow COVID prevention protocols.

For more information call the Aspen Ridge office at 485-3176 or go to Facebook West End Trails.