NMU announces ‘very dynamic’ upcoming theatre, dance season schedule

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – School is back in session at Northern Michigan University, and so is the start of the theatre season.

NMU Threatre and Dance have announced its full schedule of shows and performances for the 2021-2022 season. Jill Grundstrom, assistant professor and co-director of the Forest Roberts Theatre, said this year’s lineup includes 12 very dynamic shows.

“I mean, I think obviously after 18 months of not really being able to attend live performances the way that we were used to,” said Grundstrom. “I think the season that we have chosen is such a great way to re-engage the arts community here in Marquette and I know that our students are so excited to get back to working on these shows. Not only is the onstage performing coming together in a really dynamic way, but the scenic design elements and some of the props and costumes we have coming down the pipeline is just wild.”

To kick off the season, a Spotlight Variety Show will be held this weekend at the Shoreline Theatre.

Friday, September 3rd at 8:00 p.m. – Opening Night Party

Saturday, September 4th at 2:00 p.m. – THEATRE FOR ALL PERFORMANCE

Saturday, September 4th at 8:00 p.m.

“We’re opening the season actually this weekend with our Spotlight Variety Show,” said Grundstrom. “Which is a great way to get all of our freshmen, and actually even some of the sophomores who missed out a little bit of last year. Get them on stage, get them showing us what they can do. So there’s singing, there’s dancing, there are monologues. I think there are actually two magic acts too. Our students got very creative during quarantine and really picked up a few extra skills.”

For NMU Threatre and Dance’s full upcoming schedule and to purchase tickets, click here.

