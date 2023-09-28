MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Northern Michigan University held a dedication ceremony on Thursday for its newly constructed WellBeing Center on Lincoln Avenue in Marquette.

The facility now houses the NMU Health Center and Counseling and Consultation Services under one roof. This includes medical, pharmacy, laboratory services, and mental health counseling. The day was also used to celebrate NMU becoming the 17th university to sign the Okanagan Charter, which is an international charter for health promoting colleges and universities. The charter is “designed to be a public commitment and accountability measure for taking transformative action regarding holistic wellbeing.”

“We know that the college years can be challenging and that all of us have our ups and downs, so we not only want to be a part of building students’ knowledge and learning, but also helping them to develop into successful human beings, and so that’s what we’re doing with wellbeing at NMU,” said Dr. Abigail Wyche, NMU’s assistant vice president for WellBeing.

Gwen Feamster, president of Associated Students of NMU (ASNMU) shares what this new WellBeing Center will mean to students.

“Being very brutally honest, being a student is very hard. Being a person is hard and doing both in conjunction it can be very stressful and difficult for students […] Moving everything into one WellBeing Center and having it closer to students is a great move in the right direction. This in addition to the expansion of other services through the counseling center and our signing of the Okanagan Charter signifies a new era for Northern, one in which students are able to have a way to feel better when we don’t feel okay,” said Feamster.

For more information on NMU’s WellBeing Center, you can visit nmu.edu/wellbeing.