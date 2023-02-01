MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Northern Michigan University’s Theatre and Dance season is back with its first shows of the year kicking off Thursday night at the Forest Roberts Theatre.

The CO/LAB Company is holding a showcase that features different styles of dance within a unique collaborative dance experience. The pieces were created by student choreographers and faculty.

“This is our first dance concert as a company, which is super awesome,” said Artistic Director Karina Johnson. “It’s our first year with a resident dance company on campus. We meet every week to rehearse, and we’ve been rehearsing really hard for this show. We have three pieces from student choreographers and four pieces from faculty choreographers and they’re all different styles. So, we have contemporary, we have modern, we have jazz, traditional jazz, we have commercial dance, so there’s something for everybody in this show.”

NMU senior Sylvia Gravel is a dance major and will have her first full-length stage piece featured in the showcase.

“Being both a dancer and a choreographer in the show, it’s been really nice both because I get the performer experience and I also get to premiere my first full-length stage piece, which I have never done before. I’ve only ever done one full-length piece before. It’s been really great to work with everyone and just see my vision come to life,” said Gravel.

CO/LAB Company’s Dance Showcase opens Thursday, February 2 at 7:30 p.m. at the Forest Roberts Theatre. On Friday, February 3 and Saturday, February 4 there will shows at 7:30 p.m., with a Theatre for All Performance at 1 p.m. on Saturday. To purchase tickets, please visit tickets.nmu.edu.