NMU Faculty Union passes vote of no confidence in Board of Trustees

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Northern Michigan University’s faculty union (NMU-AAUP) held a vote Friday on a resolution of no confidence in the University’s Board of Trustees. The resolution passed by a vote of 141-20.

The move comes weeks after the faculty union voted down a contract ratification following a lengthy bargaining and mediation process.

NMU-AAUP cited the handling of former NMU president Fritz Erickson’s removal from office among other issues in its press release following the vote. The following is the resolution of no confidence sent to Local 3 News.

The NMU Chapter of AAUP has no confidence in the ability of the Board of Trustees of Northern Michigan University to oversee and carry out the general supervision of the institution and the control and direction of all expenditures from the institution’s funds. As evident in the Board of Trustees recent handling of executive personnel and ongoing labor relations, this Board has created an environment of chaos and dysfunction which is not conducive to an effective institution of higher learning.