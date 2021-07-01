NMU faculty union says they are now working without a contract

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The NMU faculty union’s contract was set to expire at midnight on July 1.

University administration and the union were in negotiation for a new contract before the expiration time but did not reach an agreement. Union President Dwight Brady says he asked the Board of Trustees to grant a contract extension but it was not approved.

“I was a bit surprised that the contract was not extended, but I am still hopeful we can reach an agreement soon,” said Brady.

Contract negotiations have been ongoing since March and talks in regard to financial items began in May. Compensation is still the sticking point according to Brady.

“We took one for the team last year to help the university get through the pandemic. We agreed to a one-year contract that froze salaries and made deep cuts to summer pay and professional development funding. Now, we simply want to get back to pre-COVID levels of compensation,” said Brady.

A public employer like NMY continues to pay wages at the levels in place when the previous contract expired according to the Michigan Public Employment Relations Act. Any wage increases negotiated in a new agreement are not retroactive for the period employees worked without a contract unless agreed upon by the employer.

We have reached out to Northern Michigan University about the situation and will update this story with more information when we receive a response.