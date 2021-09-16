NMU faculty union to vote soon on final draft of contact agreement

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Northern Michigan University faculty union (NMU-AAUP) and the NMU administration are still working on a complete contract agreement.

Over the Labor Day weekend the financial portion of the contract was tentatively agreed upon. NMU-AAUP says this marks significant progress but some parts of the contract are still being negotiated. NMU-AAUP can’t vote on ratifying the contract until the entire contract language is in place, the contract will not become binding until approved by the NMU Board of Trustees.

Dr. Lesley Putnam, the union’s Chief Negotiator, has been working with administration to complete the contract and says the contract should be available early next week.

“The language should be available to the members for their consideration in the first part of next week. A vote will occur 6 days after the membership receives the final draft,” said Putman.

Over 50% of the faculty must vote to ratify the contract for it to be approved by the Board of Trustees. The Board of Trustees meets next on September 30 and October 1.