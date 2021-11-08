NMU Board of Trustees approves faculty union contract with amendments

UPDATE (11/12/2021) – The Northern Michigan University Board of Trustees unanimously approved the proposed contract with the NMU-American Association of University Professors (AAUP) union and a letter of agreement with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees’ (AFSCME) Local 1094 on Friday.

“First, we offer sincere thanks to the negotiating teams representing both the university and the NMU faculty union,” said Board Chair Tami Seavoy. “They have tirelessly and sincerely represented the respective parties through a long process requiring tremendous effort by all involved, and we owe them a debt of gratitude. We believe that the agreement signed today serves the collective interests of NMU faculty, the university and our students, and will allow us to work together on the exciting initiatives that lie ahead.”

NMU says the AFSCME letter of agreement was based on a contractual wage reopener. Modifications include an extended contract period through Sept. 30, 2025. AFSCME employees will receive a 2% base salary increase in three of the four years and a one-time payment of 2% of base salary in the second year. The two parties also agreed to collapse the salary scale for some employees from four steps to two—with a higher starting wage—to align with other AFSCME positions.

“We’re pleased that the wage reopener also allowed us to agree to a contract extension, which provides for longer-term security for the AFSCME employees,” Seavoy added.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the NMU Board of Trustees will be held Dec. 9-10, in advance of mid-year commencement.

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – On November 8, 2021, the Northern Michigan University chapter of the American Association of University Professors (NMU-AAUP) voted in favor of ratifying the most recent contract proposal with a vote of 197 for 30 against.

The contract does not officially go into effect until the NMU Board of Trustees also votes to approve the contract.

NMU-AAUP Chief Negotiator Lesley Putman responded with the following statement:

“Provided the Board of Trustees approves this agreement, we will return to pre-pandemic

compensation levels. However, it is distressing that it took eight months of negotiations and

mediation to achieve this.

We are thankful for the students, members of the community, and other union members in

Marquette County who expressed overwhelming support for the Northern Michigan University

AAUP faculty in our struggle for a fair contract.”

The AAUP members look forward to

NMU responded to today’s vote by releasing the following statement:

“NMU is pleased with the outcome of today’s ratification votes on new contracts by faculty members of the NMU-AAUP bargaining unit and staff members of the AFSCME bargaining unit. The contracts will now be brought to the Board of Trustees for final approval at a special board meeting to be held in the near future. A deep debt of gratitude is sincerely owed to the members of all the negotiating teams for their hard work, dedication, and patience which led to these positive outcomes.”