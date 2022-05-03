MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Northern Michigan University Foundation continues its process of developing the former hospital property in Marquette. On Tuesday, they opened the conversation to the public to hear what neighbors want in their community.

Organizers say the goal of the sessions was to provide information on where NMU Foundation is in the process and listen to what priorities are of people in Marquette. They will use that information to work with a yet to be named master developer.

“This is really a great opportunity for folks to make their voices heard and make sure the stage is set with that kind of understanding,” said Luke Mich, planner and urban designer. “As the eventual development entity moves forward, as the city moves forward with their process, there will be additional opportunities for folks to learn more about what’s happening, share their thoughts and to help shape this into something that’s really beneficial to the community.”

In the next few weeks, Local 3 News was told the NMU Foundation will make an announcement about a developer and continue to learn more about the future of the property.