MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – With students back on campus, it’s time for them to get better acquainted with everything Northern Michigan University and the surrounding area has to offer.

Hundreds of students and vendors turned out for Northern’s Fall Fest. The annual event, which takes place on the first day of classes each year, took place today on the academic mall. Fall Fest gives new and returning students a chance to learn about all the extra-curricular programs, clubs and activities open to students. Also on hand were many vendors from local businesses and organizations that can enrich NMU’s overall college experience. Everything from fraternity to religious organizations, student clubs, banking, healthcare and volunteer opportunities were represented. In addition to vendors, a large number of local businesses were recruiting workers to fill vacant positions in town. We spoke to one of NMU’s fraternities about how campus life is more that just classes.

“There’s so many different things here on campus, not just the Greeks and not just in our units, but we also have a campus ministry, Wild Pups, like, there’s political affiliations when it comes to the student organizations,” said David Mendez Cruz, from Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity. “There’s hundreds of things for people to do. And all you have to do just come to Fall Fest or snow fest for the winter semester. You can be also meet organizations and learn more about what we had to offer here at Northern.”

With over 300 clubs and groups to join, NMU has something for everyone, both on and off campus.