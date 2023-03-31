MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Northern Michigan University’s annual Gender Fair was held on Friday at the Northern Center.

The event is hosted by NMU’s gender and sexuality studies minor program. Emma Van Orsdel, co-coordinator of NMU’s Gender Fair, says the event is focused on creating an inclusive space, promoting diversity, and inclusion on campus; as well as positive and safe conversations surrounding the topics of gender and sexuality.

“I think my biggest hope is that people can expand their perspective on life if they don’t hold these identities or have people in their lives that do,” said Van Orsdel. “And just kind of create their own positive mindset, create that willingness to have these conversations, especially in our world and how much opposition there is currently towards topics like this. But also, that people just have a great time. We’ve got a lot of great people here, a lot of great conversation going on, and just fantastic vibes in general so I hope that people have a great time as well as maybe learning something.”

Campus and community organizations had tables set up throughout the room, offering resources and information on a variety of topics.

“We have a bunch of different organizations,” said Co-coordinator Sarah Huiber. “We have clubs on campus, community organizations, like we have Planned Parenthood, The Women’s Center, Equality Michigan. We’ve also got different campus organizations like campus counseling organization, and they’re all hear to just sort of telling visitors about their resources as they pertain to gender and sexuality. And just making it an inclusive space.”

For more information on NMU’s Gender and Sexuality Studies Program, visit nmu.edu/gender or email gender@nmu.edu.