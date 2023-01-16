MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Northern Michigan University Held a day of Service to honor the memory of Martin Luther King Jr.

The activities kicked off with a program at noon that was followed by lunch then the service projects. Participants made fleece blankets for the Women’s Shelter, crafted dog toys for UPAWS, decorated cookies for the Jacobetti Home for Veterans, and made cards for Mill Creek Assisted Living residents.

“It’s important to just come out, support, get, just help the communities that need help a lot of the times and especially with MLK, said Marlanaysia Rosser, the President of the NMU Black Student Union. “He stood for a lot of progressing us, with us connecting with each other and going forward, so those acts of services are great for the community and just any community really.”

After participants completed their service projects, a skill builder workshop took place to offer tips and tricks to find volunteer opportunities.