MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Northern Michigan University held a rededication ceremony and open house Friday afternoon for the newly renovated Jacobetti Complex.

The Jacobetti Complex is home to Northern’s College of Technology and Occupational Sciences and Department of Engineering Technology. The two-year, $28.6 million project made major renovations to the facility, which was originally built in 1980. Some renovation highlights include the new Innovation Hall, state-of-the-art and industry-specific laboratories that feature cutting edge training tools and technology, modernized classrooms, and areas for product and equipment testing and training. The complex is named after longtime U.P. state legislator Dominic Jacobetti, who helped bring $16.5 million to NMU to build the original facility.

“This is night and day from the old facility, and the original facility at the time was a cutting-edge facility, but it’s been over four decades since it was originally erected, and it was time,” said Dr. Steve VandenAvond, the dean of NMU’s College of Technology and Occupational Sciences. “It’s going to be a game-changer not only for the programs in this building but for the university, for Marquette, and the region.”

NMU Electrical Engineering Technology student Harrison Klossner is excited to use some of the new equipment for his senior design project this year.

“I’m really looking forward to using a lot of the new electrical instrumentation that we got here. And we got all kinds of new stuff, everything from electronics up to power equipment and really everything in between. It’s going to be really, really cool for me to be able to get my hands on using that new equipment to do my project,” said Klossner.

The words ‘Built for Tomorrow’ are printed in large letters on the wall right when you walk into the main entrance of the Jacobetti. NMU Mechanical Engineering Technology Student Daniel Burnett shares what these words mean to him.

“It means to me that the school doesn’t stop at this rededication or this remodel, they’re constantly going to be striving to improve and get new technology and new innovation and stuff in here, and really, you know, cater to every student’s need as they come in in the future years to come,” said Burnett.

You can learn more about the Jacobetti Complex and the programs housed within the facility here.