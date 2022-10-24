MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Northern Michigan University hosted a public speaker for mental health and suicide prevention at the Northern Center on Monday night.

The speaker, David Woods Bartley, gave his presentation titled Suicide is the Enemy, But Not the Target: How Shifting Our Aim Can Help Change the Outcome. This presentation was a part of a process NMU is working on to improve their mental health services.

“I think this is an important step in the process that we are going through right now at NMU that started back this summer,” said Abigail Wyche, the Special Advisor for Campus Well-Being. “When president Schuiling asked Jim Haveman to do a comprehensive assessment of our mental health service at NMU. And, he’s given us some recommendations for how we can better promote and improve the services that we offer, and like I said, promotion is a really big part of that. So, having David here and letting everyone know that he’s here and inviting them to this conversation is a way of promoting that well-being for NMU.”

NMU is planning on continuing their plans to promote and improve mental well-being for students and the community.

“NMU and really Marquette overall have gone through some challenging times over the last year, and we are very dedicated to supporting our students, our campus, and we want to extend that support to our public as well,” Elise Bur, Director of NMU Center for Rural Health.

NMU has a Counseling and Consultation Office for students to seek help when they need someone to talk to. They also provide an after hours hotline for students to call and reach out. If you are interested in any of these resources, you can find the Counseling and Consultation Services webpage here.