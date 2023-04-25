MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Northern Michigan University hosted the second annual Great Lakes Cannabis Education Conference at the Northern Center on Tuesday.

The conference debuted last year as the first large-scale gathering of cannabis education in the region. Speakers and panelists included industry leaders, faculty, students, and other experts. A variety of topics were discussed such as reflections on Michigan’s legal cannabis industry, the environmental impacts of the cannabis industry, and social impacts of legalized state cannabis markets.

“It’s a chance for anyone interested in the cannabis industry whether you’re a business, or a student, or a community member, anyone, to come together and learn about where the business is going,” said Steve VandenAvond, NMU’s associate provost for Extended Learning and Community Engagement. “It wasn’t too long ago that it was legalized, and it’s been kind of the Wild West in terms of its impact on communities and the actual marketplace is up and down. So, we wanted to provide a venue for everyone to get together as a community and learn and network and discuss the issues related to the cannabis industry.”

NMU offered the nation’s first-of-its-kind medicinal plant chemistry degree program. The university also offers a bachelor’s degree in controlled environment agriculture, an associate degree in indoor agriculture, as well as cannabis operations and plant-based wellness certifications. To learn more, click here.