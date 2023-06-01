MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – To kick-off the start of June being Pride Month, Northern Michigan University’s Theatre and Dance Department is putting on a Drag Cabaret.

The show opens Thursday, June 1 at 7:30 p.m. at the Forest Roberts Theatre. The Drag Cabaret will feature performances by six queens: Joey Black, Harmony Breeze, Shelby Cummins, Kayos Lynn Mirage, Victoria Lynn Mirage, and DuWanna Moore.

“We’re super excited, it’s going to be a really high energy show,” said Harmony Breeze. “We have a really wide variety of performers, so lots of you’ll hear anything from classic drag entertaining numbers to top Pop, Broadway, we’ve got some country. There really is something for everyone.”

You can catch the Drag Cabaret again Friday, June 2 at 7:30 p.m. If seats are still available, tickets can be purchased at the Forest Roberts Theater Box Office. To purchase tickets online, please visit tickets.nmu.edu.