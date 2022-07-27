MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Northern Michigan University Theatre and Dance is kicking off its inaugural North Coast Dance Festival this week at the Forest Roberts Theatre.

The North Coast Dance Festival features professional dancers from across the country. From ballet, jazz, and contemporary the show offers a variety of dance styles. Performances are by the Ballet Project Orange County, former Sacramento Ballet dancers, and NMU’s CO/LAB Company.

“This level of dance is not something we get in Marquette, Michigan very often,” said Jill Grundstrom, artistic director of the North Coast Dance Festival. “This has always kind of been a passion project of mine to bring some of the things I got to experience in New York back to Marquette with me.

“This is certainly a start, where we can see some really high-quality dance performance, but also have some high-quality dance education that comes along with us. We’ve been very, very lucky this year to have some generous support from the Siril Endowment for the Arts on campus to help bring in these dancers to really expose our community to what’s out there in the world.”

The North Coast Dance Festival opens tomorrow night Thursday, July 28th at the Forest Roberts Theatre. You can catch its final performance on Friday, July 29. Both shows start at 8 p.m. To purchase tickets, please visit nmu.universitytickets.com.