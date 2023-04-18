MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Northern Michigan University Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA) Chapter will be hosting its fifth annual Marquette Coffee Crawl on Saturday, April 22.

Coffee Crawl participants will begin at the Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum and journey through Marquette, taste-testing from 11 local coffee shops. Participating coffee shops include The Crib, Contrast Coffee Co., 231 West Patisserie, Trenary Toast Cafe, Iron Bay Restaurant, Provisions MQT, BabyCakes Muffin Co., Velodrome Coffee Company, Cruisin’ Coffee, Third Street Bagel and Dead River Coffee Roasters. Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Marquette Women’s Center in support of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

“One, it’s a really, really good event. Sexual Assault Awareness Month is really important. We’re raising funds for the Women’s Center in Marquette which is really important, and it’s just a great way to get involved in the community,” said Nick Jones, NMU PRSSA’s media team leader. “Secondly, Marquette has a really, really awesome coffee culture, like I said there are 11 different shops, and I don’t even think that’s all of the coffee shops in Marquette. It’s really, really cool that you get to go out, you can try new things, you can try your favorite things, you can just get out on a weekend. The weather might not be the best, but I think it’s going to be great coffee drinking weather, so we’re really excited about that.”

Participants will have the option of participating during the following time slots: 8 a.m. – 10a.m., 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., and 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. Tickets are $16, which covers the cost of one night’s stay at the Women’s Center and costs for the setup of the event. Tickets can be purchased the day of or online at nmu.universitytickets.com.