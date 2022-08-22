MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – 26 civilians turned into law enforcement officers today at Northern Michigan University’s Regional Police Academy graduation.

The Regional Police Academy is a 16-week, 800-hour police training school. It’s designed to provide basic law enforcement training to in-service and pre-service recruits. The curriculum covers a variety of topics such as traffic enforcement, criminal law, and police tactics. Brent Maloney is from Munising and will be joining the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office after graduation.

“I’m excited just to learn the job more, meet more people, work with a lot of good officers. So I’m excited for that, working with people that I also went to the academy with,” said Maloney.

23 of the 26 graduates already have employment lined up after graduation. The graduates will be joining city police departments, public safety, and sheriff’s offices across the Upper Peninsula. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office has hired three graduates and will be starting their new employment immediately.

To learn more about NMU’s Police Academy, you can visit nmu.edu/publicsafetyinstitute/policeacademy.