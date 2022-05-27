MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Northern Michigan University (NMU) has announced it is reinstating a mask requirement for in-person classes and labs beginning Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

In a message sent to students, faculty, and staff on Thursday, NMU attributed the move to recent news that Marquette County recently moved to the CDC’s high transmission category for COVID-19 because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

At this time, the requirement will only apply to classrooms and labs, while masks will remain optional in other indoor areas. The university wrote the following in part of its message to students, faculty, and staff:

It was hoped that as we moved into summer cases would continue to fall, however, the virus remains unpredictable. As always, our primary goal is to protect students, faculty and staff who are in close contact for extended periods of time, such as occurs in classrooms and labs. Although the CDC recommends wearing a mask in all indoor settings for high transmission areas, we are not reinstating the mask requirement for other indoor areas at this time because case numbers on campus remain low. We continue to encourage individuals to wear a mask when indoors, but for now, it remains a personal choice, except in classroom and labs.

The ruling requires university members to wear KN95/N95/KF94 masks. These masks are available to NMU students, faculty, and staff for pick up from 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Dean of Students Office in the Hedgcock Building and 24 hours a day, seven days a week at the NMU Police Department in the Services Building on Sugarloaf Avenue.