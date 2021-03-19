NMU relaunches Anishinaabe News as an outlet for Indigenous voices within campus, community

MARQUETTE, Mich. (PRESS RELEASE/WJMN) – Northern Michigan University’s Center for Native American Studies (CNAS) has relaunched a publication that will highlight Indigenous voices on campus and within the community.

The historical Anishinaabe News, originally titled Nishnawbe News, began publication in 1971 and grew to a circulation of more than 8,000. Over the years, the publication went in and out of print due to funding cuts and limited staff. The publication was once the second-largest Indian publication in North America and received acclaim in publications like The New York Times and TIME magazine before its first hiatus in October 1983.

Fast forward to 2021, NMU’s new director for CNAS and editor for the publication, Amber Morseau, has relaunched Anishinaabe News and is excited to share local indigenous stories once again. The publication was once written by students, but Morseau has taken on the role of the sole editor with this relaunch.

Morseau, who is from Michigan, recently moved to the Upper Peninsula from South Dakota, working at South Dakota State University as a Native American Recruitment Coordinator. She is a member of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi.

“I knew that this [Anishinaabe] News had a very significant place in the center,” said Morseau. “I knew it was special just by the way some of the faculty members were talking about it, the way that April [Lindala] talked about it, the former director. I knew this was something that was important. So this is definitely a learning experience for me, but we’ve had a pretty good reaction so far from folks who’ve been reading it.”

In February, the publication released its 50th-anniversary edition, which included a faculty spotlight, a student spotlight, art and self-care, a seasonal recipe, a Rez Dog Weather Report, and a language corner.

In our web-exclusive part of the interview, Morseau explains why she hopes Indigenous and non-Indigenous people will pick up a copy and find something they can relate to in some way.

Anishinaabe News will be published quarterly, with printed and online versions available.

You can read the 50th Anniversary edition of the Anishnaabe News here. Paper copies of it are available at the CNAS. Anishinaabe Radio News can be heard here. To view past issues of Anishnaabe News, visit the archives here, including a comprehensive historical overview of the publication in this article by Gabe Waskiewicz.

The CNAS is planning for its spring edition to come out in May. Any student interested in being involved should contact the CNAS at cnas@nmu.edu or 906-227-1397.