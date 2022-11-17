A photo from last year’s NMU ROTC ruck to WJMN Local 3 to deliver toys for Toys for Tots.

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Last holiday season, students from Northern Michigan University’s ROTC program marched from the university to WJMN Local 3 in Marquette Township to drop off toys, and this year, they are going to do it again.

On the morning of Friday, December 9, about 40 cadets will carry goodies in their rucks and deliver them to WJMN Local 3. The toys will be donated to the Toys for Tots program, which collects new unwrapped toys and distribute those toys to less fortunate children at Christmas.

“I would encourage people to donate to this,” said Cadet Alexander Scheglowski. “It’s a great way to build support with the military and our community and kind of work together on something that’s important for people and important to help kids in need.”

Toys for the NMU ROTC ruck can be donated inside the Hedgecock building on the university’s campus. WJMN Local 3 is also a drop-off location for Toys for Tots. We are located at 3165 Wright Street in Marquette Township.