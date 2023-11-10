MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – November is Epilepsy Awareness Month. Epilepsy is one of the most common neurological disorders, affecting people of all ages.

Northern Michigan University student, Liz Preston, is helping to raise awareness about epilepsy on campus with two upcoming events, including Seizure First Aid Training as well as Painting the Rink Purple at NMU men’s hockey game on Saturday.

“I decided to have these events here and at NMU because I actually have epilepsy myself and see how it affected myself. And I had it for myself a couple of years, and then I discovered the epilepsy community just a couple years later and that changed so many things because I really found a community, I found resources to more education, and I really want to bring more of that here to the Upper Peninsula,” said Preston.

On Saturday, November 11, the NMU men’s hockey team will take on Lake Superior State University at the Berry Events Center. This game will serve as a Paint the Rink Purple game in honor of Epilepsy Awareness. You can show your support by wearing purple and participating in events.

On Monday, November 13, the Epilepsy Foundation of Michigan will be providing Seizure Recognition and First Aid Training at Northern Michigan University.

“So, we’re pushing training to all faculty and staff, but it’s also available to anyone, even if a student or anyone out there that’d like to try it, but we’re pushing it to everyone because it is so important,” said Preston. “I’ve heard so many stories of people walking around at a conference, in class, wherever, someone drops, has a seizure, and they don’t know what to do. And this is so important because it keeps someone safe, potentially saves a life. It can save someone from the large ambulance bill because you don’t have to call an ambulance every time. There’s so much more to it. It’s so important to be educated on this.”

You can register for the in-person training or take an online on-demand training course at nmu.edu/ruralhealth/epilepsy.