NMU student collecting compost on campus for Earth Week

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – An undergraduate student at Northern Michigan University is holding a composting event this week for her senior project.

Environmental Studies and Sustainabilty student Mikayla Scogg is gathering data to see how many food scraps university students can collect throughout the week.

“In the beginning of the semester, we had to pick something to work on throughout the semester,” said Scogg. “So, I chose composting on campus because I know it’s something Northern offers but a lot of students aren’t aware of it. So, I just wanted to bring attention to it and let people drop their compost off throughout the week and see how easy it is to compost on campus.”

On the first day of compost collection, Scogg collected about six pounds of scraps from students. Once the compost is collected, it will be given to NMU Hoop House, a learning center made up of students and community members who focus on sustainable agriculture.

“I think it’s great. We’ve been trying to promote awareness for the composting system at the Hoop House since I started the Hoop House student organization,” said Maddy Humphrey, the supervisor/leader of the Hoop House. “And something like this where it’s a little more broadened to all of campus is amazing because we are happy to take any compost scraps we can get.”

Acceptable scraps to drop off are fruits and vegetables, egg shells, bread, pasta, rice, cereal, coffee grounds, tea leaves, and torn up paper.

The Hoop House is always in need of food and lawn scraps for composting purposes. If you would like to drop off your compost to the organization, the Hoop House is located on the west lawn of NMU’s Jacobetti Center.