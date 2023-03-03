MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Northern Michigan University (NMU) announced on Friday, a partnership with Finlandia University and its students. The teach-out aims to provide a similar educational experience, resources, and support services to students who accept guaranteed admission which has been offered by NMU.

Students enrolled at Finlandia for the 2022-2023 year are now offered guaranteed admission to NMU for 2023-2024

“We understand that this teach-out will have a huge impact on Finlandia students, and we want the entire FinnU community to know that we are here to support them through this challenging transition,” said Dale Kapla, interim provost and vice president for Academic Affairs at Northern Michigan University. “All Finlandia students are welcome to speak with a counselor from our admissions office to learn more about programs and courses we offer here, and how that can fit into their current area of study. We want this guaranteed admissions process to be as easy as possible for the FinnU community and for FinnU students to know they’ll be welcomed if they decide to finish their studies at NMU.”

Finlandia students can contact the admissions office at nmu.edu/admissions/finlandia.

NMU is able to work with all Finlandia students interested in the teach-out plan, even if their course of study or program is not offered at NMU.

NMU will directly admit FinnU students to NMU for a future Summer 2023, Fall 2023 and Winter 2024 term, and will:

Provide Finlandia students with the same high quality experience, resources, and support services that are available to students at Northern Michigan University.

Provide Finlandia students with NMU resident-equivalent tuition rates, which are less than Finlandia’s published tuition rates.

Waive admission requirements and application fees for eligible Finlandia students.

Accept all successfully completed Finlandia University credits.

Work with students to keep them on their degree completion timeline.

Northern Michigan University will adhere to all guidelines and best practices of the Higher Learning Commission and any other accreditors specific to programs included in this teach-out plan.