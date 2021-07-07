NMU Theatre and Dance announces upcoming season

MARQUETTE, Mich (WJMN) – Northern Michigan University Theatre & Dance has released its schedule of 10 productions for the 2021-22 season, which will be performed for live audiences again after the pandemic required a pivot to virtual shows last season.

“We want to thank NMU and the larger Marquette community for their continued patience, support and understanding throughout the past year,” said Bill Digneit, department head. “We could not be more grateful for all the love they’ve shown us during these unprecedented times.

“We had a blast creating our digital productions last season, and are thrilled that our students had the opportunity to learn more about producing and performing for film. While this past year has been difficult and presented unique challenges, our department is stronger for the ways we have learned to adapt. With that said, we truly cannot wait to have live audiences back this year.”

Performance times have changed this season to emulate national theater companies and Broadway venues. The curtain will rise at 8 p.m. for evening shows and 2 p.m. for matinees. The academic year schedule follows:

Sept. 3-4: Spotlight Variety Show, Shoreline Theatre

Sept. 30 and Oct. 2: CO/LAB COLLECTIVE, Forest Roberts Theatre (FRT)

Oct. 15-16 and 20-23: Above the Timberline, FRT

Dec. 3-4 and 8-11: Elf the Musical, FRT

Jan. 28-29 and Feb. 2-5: Next to Normal, FRT

Feb. 18-19 and 23-26: The Wolves, James A. Panowski Black Box Theatre

April 8-9 and 13-16, The Producers, FRT

The summer 2022 North Coast Theatre Festival and North Coast Dance Festival will include:

June 8-12: A Complicated Hope, Panowski Playwriting Award Winner, Black Box Theatre

June 15-18 and 22-25: Footloose, FRT

July 27-29: North Coast Dance Festival, FRT

Season tickets will go on sale in the next month or so. Other options include a flex-10 pass, flex-5 pass, and the NMU retiree flex pass. All can be purchased in-person at the Berry Events Center, online at tickets.nmu.edu, via email at tickets@nmu.edu, or over the phone at 906-227-1032. The Berry Events Ticket Office is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this summer.

Please note productions, dates, times and locations are subject to change. For more information, click here.