MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – It’s December, which means the holiday season has officially kicked off, and what better way to get in the Christmas spirit than a holiday double feature?

Northern Michigan University’s Theatre and Dance Department presents “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and excerpts from “The Nutcracker Ballet”. During the first part of the evening, enjoy “A Charlie Brown Christmas”, a one-act musical based on the TV special.

“Charlie starts the show and he’s depressed,” said Jimmy Ludwig, assistant professor/head of BFA Acting Program for NMU Theatre and Dance. “Christmas depresses you and that happens people get depressed during Christmas because it’s like, wait, why don’t I have the prettiest house, the shiniest house, the biggest presents and the show is about it’s not about that. That’s the message. It’s just about get your friends and your family close. Have some laughs, eat some good food, and celebrate the joy of the season, that’s what it’s about.”

After intermission, enjoy excerpts from “The Nutcracker Ballet”.

“‘The Nutcracker’ is a story ballet, a very old story ballet. and music was written by Peter Tchaikovsky, and it goes way, way back,” said Karina Johnson, assistant professor and CO/LAB Company artistic director for NMU Theatre and Dance. “It’s kind of like about a little girl who is dreaming on Christmas night. and she has a big party which we don’t show in our version, but there’s a big party. And then there’s a little battle scene where she’s dreaming of mice and attacking her new Nutcracker doll and then she goes to the land of the sweets. And that’s a big part of our version is the land of the sweets.”

NMU’s Holiday Double Feature opens next weekend at the Forest Roberts Theatre on December 9 and 10. Performances pick back up December 14 and run through the 17. All shows start at 7:30 p.m. with a sensory-friendly, Theatre for All Performance on December 10 at 1 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at tickets.nmu.edu.