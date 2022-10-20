MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Northern Michigan University Theatre and Dance will present the world premiere of “Finding Home” the first weekend of November.

The creative team worked together to develop the script and show, making it the department’s first-ever devised production. The show tells the stories of historically marginalized communities at NMU and in the Marquette area. New York City-based director Michael Blatt interviewed over 30 locals representing these communities, in which the dialogue and songs featured in the show are based on.

“I think if you really want to see something that’s really uplifting and really celebrates the people in your community, this is a great piece,” said Blatt. “It’s also a great opportunity to see a little bit of experimental theater that you might not get to see. Normally you do a lot of commercial fare here, but this you get the chance to see a production that will be completely different than you’ve ever seen before.”

“Finding Home” opens Friday, November 4 at 7:30 p.m. at the Black Box Theatre, with another performance on Saturday, November 5 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Performances continue November 9 through the 12 starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at tickets.nmu.edu. Proceeds from “Finding Home” will support a scholarship fund for students from diverse groups.