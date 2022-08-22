MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Northern Michigan University has unveiled the new logo for the UP200 sled dog races with the Upper Peninsula Sled Dog Association (UPSDA).

Earlier this year, it was announced that NMU would be the Gold Sled Sponsor of the UP200 beginning in 2023. The official name for the race will be “UP200 – Powered by NMU.” The new partnership is meant to enhance volunteer, service-learning, and participation opportunities for NMU students.

“Part of this partnership that is exciting for us is really stamping the relationship and the partnership that we’ve had over the years with the UP200 and Northern Michigan University and provide educational opportunities for students within the university was one of the key parts that we wanted to highlight with this partnership,” said Ross Anthony, UPSDA board member/treasurer. “And to have Ania [Hyatt] come in and really take charge of this first step in the branding was really phenomenal. To sit in a room with all these professionals so that do this for a living and to see this branding come together is really exciting for us.”

Ania Hyatt, an NMU student, designed the new logo for the race.

“It’s kind of surreal. I mean you don’t really get these opportunities as a student and so I’m just very thankful that I’ve had the team behind me mentoring me through this,” said Hyatt. “It’s just crazy as a student to do something as big as this and have this on a portfolio and now have this experience for the future.”

The 33rd running of the UP200 – Powered by NMU, the Midnight Run, and Jack Pine 30 kicks off February 16, 2023.