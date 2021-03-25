NMU Virtual Powwow planned April 3

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Native American Student Association at Northern Michigan University will host a virtual “Powwow 101: Learning to Walk Together (While Apart).”

The event is free and scheduled for Saturday, April 3 from 1:00 to 3:30 P.M. The Morning Thunder drum will perform an opening song during the virtual presentation. Speakers following will address a variety of topics including the importance of Veterans in Native american culture, regalia and beadwork and tips on proper etiquette when attending a powwow. Demonstrations of virtual drum and dance styles will also take place during the event.

Zoom viewers will be able to participate in a closing ceremony by listening to the closing song and dancing along. Those who have regalia are encouraged to wear it in preparation for the closing ceremony.

The virtual powwow will be accessible via Zoom and live-streamed on the student organization’s Facebook page @nmunasa. To register and for more information, visit tinyurl.com/nasapowwow101. Questions can be directed to nasa@nmu.edu.