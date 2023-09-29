MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Dr. Brock Tessman was officially inaugurated as the 17th president of Northern Michigan University Friday afternoon.

Many gathered on NMU’s campus to celebrate for the investiture program. There was a procession featuring area school kids from Graveraet and students, faculty and staff from NMU, the ceremony and reception.

“”I’ve had a lot of time having conversations with several colleagues across campus and there are three must say themes that have emerged,” said Dr. Jessica Thompson, who spoke at the ceremony. “The first and I quote, ‘To remember a person’s name is to say to that person the sweetest and most important sound in any language.’ President Tessman showed up and overnight, he knew our names. I’ve never felt so seen and heard. It was an instant community builder. Second, we were really impressed with President Tessman’s expand the frame perspective. He’s able to look at some of our old, tangled , knotted, gnarly problems as if it’s a puzzle or a strategy game. I will already say that he has made some moves that are going to make a meaningful difference on this campus for years to come. Third and finally, we’re looking forward to having your girls in our classes.”

Even though Friday was the official ceremony, Tessman started at NMU back in February 2023. For more information on Tessman, click here.