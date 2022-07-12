MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Have you ever wondered what it’s like to audition for a Broadway musical? In Northern Michigan University Theatre and Dance’s production of “A Chorus Line,” you can get that full behind-the-scenes experience with this hilarious, reality musical.

“A bunch of Broadway dancers got together and started telling their stories and sharing their experiences,” said Director Jay Berkow. “And Michael Bennett came along kind of coordinated them all, Marvin Hamlisch wrote some music and the next thing you knew you had a Pulitzer Prize winning musical that ended up running for about 19 years on Broadway and has become epic. It won the Pulitzer Prize and it’s really a backstage musical about casting a Broadway musical. There is no lead, there is no star. It’s about everyone’s experiences and it’s a true ensemble cast.”

The musical centers around 17 Broadway dancers, one of those dancers is Paul San Marco, played by Jack Dodson.

“Paul San Marco, he is a little bit dramatic, and he kind of goes through a journey throughout all of ‘A Chorus Line’ just kind of discovering himself and discovering who he is and who he wants to be. There’s quite a journey for him to experience throughout the show as he gets to know himself and other people around him,” said Dodson.

Corinne Holland plays Sheila Bryant in “A Chorus Line”, and said most people can relate to the show.

“I would encourage people to come out and see the show because whether you love musical theater or not there is something for you to see here and identify with. If you’ve ever contemplated ‘Should I have taken this job, should I not have taken this job? What do I want my life to look like?’ This is the show for you,” said Holland.

“A Chorus Line” will have showings at the Forest Roberts Theatre on July 13-16 at 8 p.m, and next week on July 20-23 at 8 p.m. There will also be a Threatre For All Performance on Saturday, July 16 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online here.